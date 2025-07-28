"Let’s focus on solutions, not sides" Labour group weighs in on damning report over Bedford council's finances

Bedford Borough Labour Group 2025. Photo supplied by the group

Bedford Borough Labour Group has today (Monday, July 28) reaffirmed its “commitment to residents, frontline services and financial stability” in the wake of a damning report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Group said the report (commissioned in March) outlines “significant concerns” around governance, finance capacity, income strategy and the long-term viability of reserves, warning that Bedford Borough Council may be approaching a Section 114 position if decisive action is not taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups have engaged in public exchanges, “trading blame over past decisions”, Labour said it is calling for unity and responsibility.

Councillor Abu Sultan, leader of the Bedford Labour Group, said: “Our priority is, and always will be, the residents of Bedford borough.

“In this moment of financial uncertainty, the Labour Group stands ready to support the council, protect vital services, safeguard jobs and work constructively across political lines to deliver a credible recovery.

“The Labour Group is urging all parties to set aside political point-scoring and instead come together to ensure Bedford’s most vulnerable residents continue to receive essential support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes adult social care, children’s services and homelessness prevention.

“All councillors need to recognise there will be difficult and unpopular decisions to come, which, unfortunately, they now have little choice about. When these decisions are made it is important the reasons for them are clearly communicated to residents.”

The Labour Group said it fully supports a “clear and transparent” action plan to respond to the recommendations made by CIPFA, ensuring stronger financial governance, better oversight of contracts and capital spending, and improving capacity within the finance team.

Councillor Sultan said: “Labour will not stand by while residents are left to pay the price of indecision or division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will fight to protect local services, advocate for sustainable income generation not just cuts and push for a cooperative approach that puts Bedford borough first.”

The Labour Group is also calling on the mayor to bring forward a detailed recovery strategy to full council at the earliest opportunity, ensuring every councillor has the opportunity to contribute, scrutinise and shape the way forward.

The group said its message is “in contrast to the negative rhetoric seen in recent weeks”.

“Let’s focus on solutions, not sides”, it said.