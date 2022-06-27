Leisure park near Bedford applies to expand camp site from 12 to 56 caravan pitches

A leisure park just outside Bedford has submitted a planning application to extend its existing camp site from 12 to 56 caravan pitches – plus utility block and arrivals lodge.

Box End Park predominantly operates as a watersports and activity centre, with additional wedding, functions and conference facilities.

The applicant said the additional caravan pitches will be used solely for holiday accommodation on a short term basis.

The application site

The application stated that it is envisaged the proposed caravans would only be fully occupied during a 16-week period over the summer when activities and bookings are at a peak.

The application is an extension to the proposal 07/00001/AOC approved in January 2007 for the change of use of land for the stationing of 12 caravan pitches.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/00458/MAF.