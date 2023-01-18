Labour candidate for new Greyfriars ward wants to give residents a 'real say' in Bedford's future

Elections

Labour’s candidate for the new Greyfriars Ward says she is running to give residents a real say in Bedford’s future.

Sudesh Rani has been selected by the Bedford and Kempston Labour Party to be its candidate for the new Greyfriars Ward in May’s local elections.

Advertisement

“Residents across the Midland Road area, in our high rise flats, and off of Ashburnham Road know that we need a renewal of our town centre,” she said.

The new ward

“But it has to be a development that works with, and for, local residents.

“I’ve already met with residents at consultation events on the future of our town, making sure that residents attending the events have their voices heard.

Advertisement

Sudesh said ensuring that residents have their say in Bedford’s future is not the only issue residents face.

“With 24 years of experience as a nurse in our NHS I know that accessing health services today be it a GP or hospital appointment today is harder than it was ten years ago due to Conservative Government cuts,” she said.

Advertisement

Sudesh Rani has been selected by the Bedford and Kempston Labour Party to be its candidate for the new Greyfriars Ward in May’s local elections

“This is having a real impact on families across the area.

Advertisement

“As a councillor for Greyfriars I would be working to bring our health services and community together, ensuring that people know the best way to access services.

“And that we have an ongoing conversation about how health services can work better for the many different communities we have in Greyfriars,” she said.

Advertisement

Sudesh, who has lived in Bedford for over 28 years, is chair for the Bedford Indian Community, and has been a Brickhill parish councillor for nearly three years.

“It’s great to be part of the community,” Sudesh said of her roles.

Advertisement

“I love it, I get to engage with the community and work with the borough council to get issues resolved.

“Having been a parish councillor I already have some experience of local government.

Advertisement

“And as chair of the Bedford Indian Community, I have experience bringing people together to tackle the issues that matter most to residents.

“I believe that residents want a councillor who will be able to stand up for residents from day one.

Advertisement

“I have both a professional and community reputation for getting things done,” she said.

Sudesh can be reached by calling 07891 014007, emailing Sudesh or via the campaign’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

“Residents have a unique chance to define what we want our new Ward in Greyfriars to be,” Sudesh said.

“I want a council that’s on the residents’ side, and I would encourage residents to vote for me.

Advertisement

“Together we can make sure that as Bedford’s newest Ward Greyfriars voice is heard,” she said.

> Keep up to date with the latest breaking news across Bedford Borough and beyond by logging on to The Bedford Times and Citizen website.

Advertisement