Kempston Premier Inn submits plans to add 25 bedrooms

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 12:58 BST
Premier Inn Bedford South Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2024 Google Image capture June 2023Premier Inn Bedford South Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2024 Google Image capture June 2023
Premier Inn Bedford South Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2024 Google Image capture June 2023
A Kempston hotel could gain 25 more bedrooms if the borough council grants planning permission.

Premier Inn said it has identified a “considerable demand” for additional rooms at its 60-bedroom Bedford South site on Fletcher Road, Kempston.

It said it is a “well-used hotel” providing roadside facilities for both business and leisure travellers.

The company has submitted a planning application for a part two-storey, part three-storey extension to the existing hotel.

It said the “carefully designed” extension would create new jobs both in the construction and operational phases and support third-party suppliers, adding an “appropriate amount” of car parking (97 spaces) would be retained for the hotel and the neighbouring restaurant.

The application is for 28 new rooms, but three rooms in the existing building will be converted into a breakfast room to serve hotel guests.

More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/01033/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, June 28, 2024.

