Kempston Premier Inn submits plans to add 25 bedrooms
Premier Inn said it has identified a “considerable demand” for additional rooms at its 60-bedroom Bedford South site on Fletcher Road, Kempston.
It said it is a “well-used hotel” providing roadside facilities for both business and leisure travellers.
The company has submitted a planning application for a part two-storey, part three-storey extension to the existing hotel.
It said the “carefully designed” extension would create new jobs both in the construction and operational phases and support third-party suppliers, adding an “appropriate amount” of car parking (97 spaces) would be retained for the hotel and the neighbouring restaurant.
The application is for 28 new rooms, but three rooms in the existing building will be converted into a breakfast room to serve hotel guests.
More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/01033/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, June 28, 2024.