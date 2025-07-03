Investigation planned after Bedford councillor accused of 'mansplaining'

An unnamed Bedford borough councillor has been accused of mansplaining following a meeting in March.

During last night’s Full Council (Wednesday, July 2), Bedford resident Tracy Wagner said she had already contacted the council following the incident on March 19.

Ms Wagner said the council officer “agreed” that the councillor should not have spoken to her in the way that he did.

“But [they] go on to say [they] felt that no rules were broken,” she said.

Bedford Borough Council Image: LDRS

“The councillor acted in the way of mansplaining, and if [this] creates a hostile offensive environment for a recipient, it could be classified as harassment.

“Mansplaining refers especially to a situation where a man explains something to a woman, often in a condescending, patronizing, or dismissive manner, under the assumption that she doesn’t understand or lacks the knowledge, regardless of what whether or not she actually does.

“The councillor did not use the correct terminology that I used and did this for laughs, which members of his own party thought it’s funny,” she said.

Ms Wagner was told in the email that the member would be advised of his tone and manner in the future meetings.

“I’d like to know what’s going to happen about this,” she asked.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, apologised on behalf of the council.

“I’m really, really, really, sorry that this has happened and I undertake to have a full investigation,” he said.

“I think all members will agree with me that this is not the sort of behaviour we want.

“The rough and tumble of politics is for each other not for members of the public.

Ms Wagner said: “I was very disappointed that this council has allowed the councilor to be belittling in his statements to a proud member of the Queens Park community whose concerns have been raised regarding the general situation of the area.

“[The councillor] should be a little more considerate with [their] words and actions, and remember to understand politics, you have to show many different faces and use many words.

“But the best face and words are the use of kindness, understanding, and not belittling and patronising.”