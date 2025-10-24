Inside a council under pressure: We take a look at Bedford council's finances

Local authorities across England are under unprecedented financial strain – including Bedford Borough Council

Around a dozen councils have declared effective bankruptcy since 2021, and several others have warned they may need “exceptional financial support” from the government.

Bedford Borough Council has not reached that point, but its own financial papers show that borrowing is rising, reserves are falling, and the pressure of statutory services, particularly social care, is tightening around its budget.

While Bedford remains financially solvent, the latest Medium-Term Financial Strategy (MTFS) warns that reserves are falling and savings are proving increasingly hard to deliver.

The picture that emerges across multiple reports is one of structural pressure: the combination of high statutory demand and limited fiscal headroom.

Mounting debt, dwindling reserves

According to Bedford’s updated MTFS (October 2025), the council now forecasts a cumulative funding gap of £58.6 million by 2029/30, up sharply from earlier estimates.

The annexed financial model shows annual shortfalls of £32.5 million in 2026/27, reducing to £5.4 million by 2029/30. Usable reserves are projected to fall from £80.9 million in 2024/25 to £42.8 million by 2028/29, while borrowing is expected to rise from £88 million to £179 million over the same period, reflecting inflationary pressures and the scale of the capital programme.

The Treasury Management Annual Report 2024/25 confirms that Bedford breached four of its internal prudential indicators during the year, mainly because of higher-than-forecast interest costs and delays in capital receipts. The council’s total debt rose to around £130 million, and interest payments exceeded the approved budget by roughly £3 million.

Officers described the breaches as “not material in financial terms” but recommended tighter monitoring of borrowing and cash-flow assumptions.

While Bedford remains within its authorised borrowing limit, the Treasury report warns of “continued upward pressure on interest costs” as older loans mature.

The liability benchmark projects total borrowing to reach around £179 million within five years, largely to finance infrastructure and housing schemes identified in the capital programme.

Borrowing vs reserves: 2019-2028 | LDRS

When statutory services drive the deficit

A series of recent budget monitoring reports shows that Bedford Borough Council’s financial pressures remain concentrated in statutory care services.

The Revenue and Capital Budget Trends Report, presented to the Executive in October 2025, projected a net overspend of £13.603 million for 2025/26.

Within that total, Children’s Services accounted for £5.609 million and Adult Social Care for £2.347 million, together representing more than half of the forecast variance.

The same report noted continuing pressures in housing, temporary accommodation and waste services, partially offset by underspends in corporate budgets.

The General Fund Budget and Capital Budget Outturn 2024/25 recorded an overall overspend of £1.620 million.

Finance officers attributed the current-year position to “continuing high demand and placement costs” in children’s social care, “increased complexity of need among adults”, and the sustained use of agency staff.

Forecast 2025/6 overspend by directorate | LDRS

Other service areas reported smaller variances and limited capacity to absorb additional pressures without service changes.

The Budget Preparation Process 2026/27 – Savings Proposals for Public Consultation identifies a potential savings pipeline of £4.482 million in 2026/27 and £8.206 million in 2027/28.

The report cautions that “a number of proposals are at concept stage and subject to consultation or partner agreement before they can be implemented.”

Children’s services: caseloads and quality challenges

Children’s social care remains the council’s single biggest financial and operational challenge.

The Children’s Services Workforce Report (September 2025) shows an average caseload of 23.6 children per social worker, compared with the latest national benchmark of 15.9.

The same report notes that recruitment has improved slightly but the service continues to rely on agency staff for certain specialist roles.

In July 2025, Ofsted downgraded Bedford’s overall rating from “Good” to “Requires Improvement.” Inspectors cited delays in case planning and uneven management oversight.

The finding is echoed in the Performance and Improvement Report (October 2025), which records “significant but uneven progress” under the council’s improvement plan and notes that the Department for Education is maintaining “close oversight” of the service.

The financial impact is clear: demand for placements continues to rise, and average unit costs remain high.

The Budget Trends Report attributes £1.4 million of the 2025/26 overspend to increased placement expenditure and £0.9 million to staffing pressures.

Average Children's Social Worker Caseloads | LDRS

Portfolio holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services, councillor Jane Walker (Conservative, Clapham and Oakley) said: “Children’s Services remains one of the most important but challenging areas for the Council – both in terms of the support we provide to vulnerable children and the financial pressures that come with that responsibility.

“To address these pressures we have put a detailed improvement plan in place giving us tighter oversight and the ability to track progress across the service. We’ve boosted the number of permanent social workers to reduce caseloads and improve consistency for families. This has already led to faster responses to referrals and more timely visits for children on protection plans.

“A new workforce offer is attracting more permanent staff, and we are trialling AI tools that save valuable time, allowing social workers to spend more time with families.

“Importantly, one of the areas of greatest pressure the number has been the sharp increase in children in unregistered homes over the year. Recently, these placements have fallen by half with the aim being to have no children in such provision.

“There’s more to do but with these steps Bedford Borough Council is on track to provide the high-performing service that gives every child in Bedford the support and protection they deserve, she said.

Adult social care: Newton Review and financial pressure

The Adults Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee Review 2025 states that demand for home-care and residential placements continues to exceed assumptions made in the previous MTFS. The council’s commissioned “Newton Review” identified opportunities for efficiency but concluded that cost growth is being driven by market rates and demographic change rather than inefficiency.

The Adult Social Care Charging Policy 2025/26 confirms that the council expects to recover £14 million in client contributions during the year. However, the report also notes that many service users are at the maximum contribution limit, meaning income growth is constrained. Officers warned that any national delay to adult-care funding reforms would prolong the local uncertainty.

No workforce vacancy or sickness figures are published in the report, but councillors were told that staffing remains a “key risk area.” The MTFS lists adult-care cost pressures as a major ongoing risk to financial sustainability.

Councillor Robert Rigby, (Conservative, Bromham), the portfolio holder for valuing families: adult services, said: “Bedford is no different from councils up and down the country that are all facing challenges of balancing our budgets while demand for care continues to grow. Despite these pressures, we remain absolutely committed to providing the support that people need.

“Our approach is what we call ‘strength-based’ – we work with people early, helping them stay safe, independent and in their own homes for as long as possible, because that’s where most people are happiest.

“We know funding is tight, but we make every pound work hard. Through innovation and partnership, we’re finding new and better ways to deliver care and use our resources to the greatest effect.

“To help us go further, we brought in Newton Europe to take an independent look at how we work. Their review has already highlighted opportunities to do some things differently and more efficiently – savings that we can reinvest directly back into front-line care.

“I’m proud of the passion and dedication of our teams, from our front-line carers to those behind the scenes, who make that happen every day and continue to shape a stronger future for Adult Services in Bedford,” he said.

A costly safety net: temporary accommodation

Bedford’s General Fund Outturn 2024/25 shows spending on temporary accommodation reached £17.7 million, around 70 per cent higher then in 2023/24. The council attributes this to continued demand for homelessness support and rising private rental costs. The report states that “supply constraints and national market pressures” have limited options for lower-cost placements.

The Performance and Improvement Report (October 2025) adds that housing demand remains “high and sustained,” and that the council is exploring new procurement frameworks to improve value. Officers have confirmed that temporary accommodation costs are being closely monitored through the 2025/26 budget cycle.

Governance, audit, and resilience

The CIPFA Financial Resilience and Governance Review (August 2025) found that Bedford has “reasonable overall arrangements” but highlighted weaknesses in medium-term planning and in the timeliness of its financial reporting. The review recorded that the 2022/23 accounts remained unaudited as of mid-2025, mirroring a wider national backlog. It also noted the council’s limited internal audit capacity and the need to strengthen risk management processes.

CIPFA advised the council to develop clearer links between its capital strategy, reserves policy, and service risk assessments. The MTFS has since incorporated a new “reserves floor” intended to protect a minimum general-fund balance, but the mechanism has yet to be tested.

The Corporate Plan Performance Dashboard Q1 2025/26 reported that 85 per cent of indicators were green or amber, with financial performance showing “early signs of strain.” The council’s Improvement and Performance Board is continuing to track delivery of savings and outcomes.

The national mirror

Nationally, Bedford’s situation reflects broader patterns identified by the Public Services Performance Tracker 2025 and recent National Audit Office (NAO) and Local Government Association (LGA) briefings. Rising social-care demand, higher borrowing costs, and delayed reforms have left many authorities dependent on reserves and short-term measures. The LGA has warned that around one in five councils could face effective insolvency within the next two years without additional government funding.

Bedford’s documents do not indicate any intention to issue a Section 114 notice or seek emergency support, but the combination of shrinking reserves, growing debt, and service-level pressures places it firmly within the risk profile described by national bodies. The MTFS acknowledges this explicitly, noting that “the national funding environment remains uncertain, and local financial resilience must be maintained.”

Balancing on a knife edge

The council’s capital programme remains active, with spending focused on infrastructure, schools, and regeneration schemes. The MTFS Appendix C shows that planned borrowing exceeds anticipated capital receipts in some years, creating short-term cash-flow pressures that will be managed through temporary borrowing. The Treasury Management Report adds that the council is reviewing its investment strategy to ensure it aligns with environmental, social, and governance principles while maintaining liquidity.

Officers and councillors alike emphasise that the authority is not in immediate financial distress. The Budget Preparation Process paper notes that Bedford has “a track record of early identification and management of pressures.” However, the same report cautions that this approach depends on achieving planned savings and controlling demand within statutory services.

The council’s portfolio holder for finance, councillor, Marc Frost (Conservative. Wixams and Wilstead) said: “Like councils across the country, Bedford borough faces extremely difficult, but not insurmountable, financial pressures.

“These pressures are being driven primarily by the rapidly rising demand and costs for statutory services such as Children’s Services, Adult Social Care, and Temporary Accommodation, where Government funding, and in Bedford’s case Council Tax income, have not kept pace with inflation or the scale of demand.

“Collectively, these areas account for more than half of the current in-year budget pressures.

“Guided by independent advice from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), we are taking firm and transparent action to strengthen the Council’s financial resilience.

“We are developing a comprehensive Improvement Plan that brings together our Efficiency and Stability Plans to deliver a balanced budget by 2026/27. This plan is required by the end of October, although officers have indicated that further time may be needed to finalise it.

“Our focus is on delivering sustainable savings, modernising services, improving contract management and procurement, increasing income generation, and ensuring that all council assets deliver value for money for local taxpayers.

“At the same time, we are maintaining strong control over borrowing so that all investment is targeted at essential infrastructure, housing, and regeneration that directly benefits Bedford’s residents and economy.

“While the scale of the challenge should not be underestimated, Bedford Borough Council is far from crisis. We have a clear plan, strong political leadership, and independent assurance that the actions now underway will restore long-term financial stability,” he said.

What remains uncertain

Several important details are not published in the current suite of council reports.

Historical overspend trend data before 2024/25 is not included in the available outturns

Temporary-accommodation breakdowns by provider or unit cost have not been disclosed

Adult-care workforce metrics are discussed qualitatively but not quantified. The status of the 2022/23 external audit remains unresolved

Each of these areas could affect Bedford’s long-term financial position. For now, the documents available show a council still balancing its books, but with diminishing room for error.

In the context of local government finance in 2025, Bedford Borough Council’s figures tell a familiar story: statutory responsibilities are growing faster than income, reserves are being drawn down to plug recurring gaps, and investment ambitions are constrained by the cost of borrowing.

The council’s reports do not show crisis, but they show how close the margin has become.