Increase in number of reports of abuse in Bedford is a "good" sign of better awareness

The increase in the number of reports of abuse to Bedford Borough Council is a “good thing” as residents and agencies are “more aware” of when to make that call, a senior councillor said.

The council’s portfolio holder for adult services, councillor Dean Crofts ( LibDems, Kingsbrook) told the Adult Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Tuesday, October 18) that “safeguarding means protecting a person’s right to live in safety, free from abuse and neglect.”

“Abuse is a violation of an individual’s human and civil rights by any other person or persons,” he said.

The committee was receiving the Safeguarding Adults Board Annual Report 2021-22. This said abuse includes; physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, financial, material, neglect, acts of omission, discriminatory, domestic and organisational abuse and modern-day slavery.

Councillor Crofts added: “It’s everybody’s duty, in our society, to report any concerns that they have about a person being abused.

“The telephone number to do that for anybody living in Bedford Borough is 01234 276222 – we have a team that is waiting for phone calls,” he said.

“Last year our safeguarding team received 4,287 contacts regarding safeguarding – an increase of 7.9 per cent on the previous year’s contacts.

“Which is good because it means that the public, and our agency partners, are more aware of when to make safeguarding referrals.

“Out of those 4,287 contacts 2,337 were managed under the safeguarding process as it was felt there was a safeguarding concern,” he said.

Councillor Crofts said 191 of these were raised to what is called a safeguarding section 42 enquiry.

The report explained that a section 42 enquiry is the action taken or instigated by the local authority in response to a concern that abuse, or neglect may be taking place.

This ranges from a conversation through to a much more formal multi-agency plan or course of action.

“Two years ago, we were looking at 3.4 per cent of referrals that we received going to section 42,” councillor Crofts said.

“We’re now looking at 8.2 per cent of referrals

“[This] reiterates the complexity that our social workers are facing in the department,” he said.

The council’s website says that abuse can vary from treating someone with disrespect in a way which significantly affects the person’s quality of life, to causing actual physical suffering.

Adding that it can happen anywhere – “in a residential or nursing home, a hospital, in the workplace, at a day centre or educational establishment, in supported housing or in the street”.

If you or someone you know are being abused, please report it to the council’s Safeguarding Adults Team as soon as possible.

More information can be found on the council’s website – always call the police on 999 in an emergency.