Iconic bandstand in Bedford Park set to get a spring clean and refurb
Improvements to the bandstand in Bedford Park will include a new step of steps to replace the heavy trapdoor – making access easier for performers and maintenance crews.
There will also be a new guardrail, and the area around the bandstand will be spruced up with the removal of existing hedging and the refurbishment of surfacing and railings.
Meanwhile, new security grilles will be installed to “protect the bandstand when not in use while maintaining its aesthetic appeal,” the council said.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio golder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: “The Bedford Park Bandstand is a cherished part of Bedford Park’s heritage, and we’re thrilled to be investing in its future. This refurbishment will not only ensure its continued preservation but also create a more versatile and accessible space for all.”
The council also has plans to continue re-surfacing the Breedon gravel paths and upgrade older benches in the park.
