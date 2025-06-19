Hundreds turn out for yoga and wellbeing event in Bedford Park

Yoga in Bedford Park

Hundreds of people took part in a yoga and wellbeing event in Bedford Park – despite rain and high winds.

The event included 16 free yoga sessions – with 615 attendees – along with other events including a dedicated SEND session.

One participant said: “Just a brilliant day. Got to spend quality time with my mum, it was free and outside. The park was buzzing with life and activity, a really beautiful thing to see. Really showcased Bedford.”

Another added: "It was lovely to be in the open air, it felt very positive and inclusive.”

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: “We are thrilled with the success of this year's Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park. It’s truly inspiring to see so many people come together to prioritise their health and wellbeing, even when faced with challenging weather conditions. The positive feedback we’ve received underscores the value of providing accessible, free community events that promote both physical and mental wellness.”

Planning is already under way for next year’s Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park. Email [email protected] for further information and to register.