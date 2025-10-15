Huge development featuring 1,100 homes at Shortstown among latest Bedford public notices
A previously submitted planning for Shortstown has been amended.
It’s for 1,100 homes on land off Canberra Road and includes a local centre, primary school, open space, sports facilities and allotments. If it gets the go ahead, there’ll be two access points on to the A600 (reference numbers: 23/02783/EIA and 24/02316/EIA).
To view and comment on the application, visit here by November 7 or email the Planning Department at [email protected] and include your postal address
On to road closures and there are a few.
First up is Adelaide Square, Bedford. It will be closed from October 25 to 27 so containers can be lifted.
The signed alternative route is available via Tavistock Street, Harpur Street, St Loyes Street, Dame Alice Street.
The reverse route applies.
Next up, and the following roads will be closed between 8pm and 6am from November 3 to 14:
St Paul’s Square, St Mary’s Street, The Embankment, Horne Lane, High Street
These temporary road closures are for resurfacing. The signed alternative route is available via River Street, Greyfriars, Bromham Road, Ashburnham Road, Midland Road, Prebend Street, Cauldwell Street, Kingsway, St Johns Street, Kingsway Roundabout, Rope Walk.
The reverse route applies.
And finally, the following roads will be closed between 8pm and 6am from October 25 to November 2:
Dame Alice Street, St Loyes Street, Bromham Road, High Street, St Peter’s Street
These temporary road closures are for resurfacing and a cycleway.
The signed alternative route is available via Dame Alice Street, St Loyes Street, Bromham Road, Union Street, Union Street junction with Roff Avenue roundabout, Clapham Road, Manton Lane, Brickhill Drive, Kimbolton Road, Goldington Road.
The reverse route applies.