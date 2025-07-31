How you can inspect Bedford council's accounts

Bedford Borough Council office.

Residents of Bedford borough are being given the opportunity to inspect the council’s accounts for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 – a month later than originally promised.

In March, the council said the accounts would be published on June 30, which was a one-month extension.

However, on June 30, the council published a notice stating: “Due to resource constraints within the Authority we have been unable to complete the necessary preparation and review of the accounts by the statutory publication date, we will therefore not be in a position to commence the period for the exercise of public rights as set out above.”

The unaudited statement of accounts is now available on the council’s website at www.bedford.gov.uk/your-council/about-council/council-budgets-and-spending/statement-accounts.

It’s part of the annual transparency process under the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014

The public inspection period will run from Monday, August 4 to Monday, September 15, 2025, between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

During this time, any interested person can view the council’s accounts and related documents such as contracts, bills, and receipts, excluding items protected by commercial confidentiality or personal data rules.

Requests can be made by emailing [email protected].

Local government electors also have the right to question the council’s external auditor, KPMG LLP, or raise formal objections regarding any potentially unlawful items or matters of public interest.

Written notice of any objections must be submitted in advance to both the auditor and the council.

The designated contact for the council is Julie McCabe, Executive Director of Resources, based at Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford, MK42 9AP.

This annual inspection process aims to uphold transparency and allow the public to hold the council accountable for its spending decisions.