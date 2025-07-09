How one Bedford children’s home achieved a third consecutive ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted

Foxgloves is celebrating its third consecutive 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

What is the secret to getting three ‘outstanding’ ratings from Ofsted in four years?

At Foxgloves Children's Home, in Bromham Road, they put it down to staff who have a great relationship with their families and young people.

Alex Milligan, registered homes manager, said: “We just aim to do the best we can, all the time.

“It’s the young people that make all the difference to us, and we take pride in making sure they get to enjoy experiences that they otherwise wouldn’t get. A big highlight is when we get to take them away on holiday and other trips, to places like Legoland, Norfolk, or on the train to Brighton.

“Over the years our cohort of children have become more complex in their needs, with some of them non-verbal and non-signing. But they’ll still let us and their families know what they want, such as by starting to pack their suitcases at home to show how they want to come to Foxgloves.”

For those not in the know, Foxgloves is a respite care home providing short breaks for children with special needs (SEND).

There is a pool of around 20 young people, with up to six staying there at any one time.

It has been rated ‘outstanding’ in each of its last three Ofsted visits, with inspectors lauding the “highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good,” adding “The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.”

Alex added: “There’s not many short-break homes that consistently receive ‘outstanding’ ratings, but it’s a fantastic job and I couldn’t ask for more from our dedicated team.”

Councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services said: “Time and time again I visit Foxgloves and I’m impressed by how much they do and how much they care.”