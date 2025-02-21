Housing development plan ignites fears of Milton Keynes expanding into Bedfordshire

Keepers Place location Image provided by Cratus Communications

A proposed housing development that would straddle the boundary between Milton Keynes and Central Bedfordshire has ignited concerns over future cross-border expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Keepers Place project for up to 3,500 new homes will be in part of the City Council’s Eastern Strategic City Expansion site allocated in the emerging Local Plan 2050 – but also also across the boundary into Central Bedfordshire.

If approved, it would be the first development to do so.

Central Bedfordshire councillor Sue Clark (Conservative, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) has voiced her opposition to the plan, raising concerns about the long-term implications of allowing Milton Keynes to expand into Central Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, there is an important principle at stake here,” she said.

“Milton Keynes Council has never made any secret of its desire to expand into Central Bedfordshire.

“If this is granted planning permission, it would be the start of the expansion of Milton Keynes into Central Bedfordshire, and I will be calling on Central Beds to resist,” she said.

Milton Keynes City Council did not respond when asked if this proposal proves that the city wants to expand into Central Beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer, Hallam Land, stressed that it is committed to working collaboratively with both councils.

Its spokesperson said: “Hallam Land is promoting the development as a single, comprehensive project to deliver the most benefits for residents of both authorities and ensure both benefit from new infrastructure.”

The developer also downplayed concerns about differences in planning policies leading to discrepancies in housing design or services.

“The emerging scheme will be designed to respect the unique characteristics and policy requirements of both Milton Keynes and Central Bedfordshire,” its spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, councillor Clark remains wary of the long-term implications, particularly in light of potential government devolution plans that could see Milton Keynes and Central Bedfordshire incorporated into a larger combined authority.

“If we find ourselves part of a larger combined authority as part of the Government’s Devolution plans with Milton Keynes, I suspect this will only be the start,” she warned.

Hallam Land will be hosting three consultation events over next two weeks, and promised that the development’s website will be updated after the first one in Moulsoe (February 27).