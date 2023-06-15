Honorary titles for former Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson and three councillors

Honorary titles are to be awarded to Bedford Borough Council's former mayor and three councillors who retired before the local elections

Former Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson

Honorary titles are to be awarded to Bedford Borough Council’s former mayor and three councillors who retired before the recent local elections, a meeting agreed.

Members of the General Purposes Committee (June 13) agreed to the proposal to confer the title of honorary alderman to former mayor Dave Hodgson, and three former councillors Kay Burley, Tim Hill, and Roger Rigby.

Under section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972, the council is able to confer this title on “persons who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services to the council as past members”.

Councillor Colleen Atkins (Labour, Harpur) said: “All four names are really worthy of the title of honorary alderman or alderwoman.

“I came on [to the council] at around the same time as Tim Hill and I’m really pleased to see that he is getting the title.

“And similarly Kay Burley, she had been on for longer than any of us could even imagine, I think it’s about 50 years.

“Roger has certainly served the council well, as has Dave Hodgson, so I would like to move all of those names,” she said.

Committee chair, councillor Henry Vann (LibDem, De Parys) added: “Those members have served for a very long period of time and done an awful lot of work for their communities and the people they represent.

“And that’s fundamentally what this is about and I think they all are thoroughly deserving of that honorary title.”

The committee agreed to the recommendation of holding an extraordinary meeting on July 12, 2023, to confer the ceremonial title of Honorary Alderman to Dave Hodgson, Kay Burley, Tim Hill and Roger Rigby was agreed without a show of hands.

There was some confusion before the vote as the report published last week only recommended two people for the honorary title.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “When the initial agenda was published, only two names had been put forward for the title of honorary alderman: Dave Hodgson and Roger Rigby, which was published accordingly.

“After that, former councillors Kay Burley and Tim Hill were nominated and identified as also eligible to receive the title.

“There were unfortunately technical difficulties when trying to update the agenda.

“This was raised and discussed at the meeting last night and it was made clear by the chairman that all four names were being considered.

“All reports and agendas have now been updated accordingly.”