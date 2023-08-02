Bedford Borough Council has published its unaudited statement of accounts for 2022/2023 for public inspection

Screenshot Front page for Bedford Borough Council Statement of Accounts 2022/2023

Bedford Borough Council has finally published its unaudited statement of accounts for 2022/2023.

These were due to be published two months ago, but the publication was delayed due to a “variety of complex factors arising from audit delays in previous years”.

The last update published on June 23 said the council was aiming to publish by July 31.

The accounts were published at around 5pm yesterday (August 1).

As the council spends public money (from national and local taxes, as well as charges to service users) it has to show local residents and taxpayers how that money is spent.

When it has finished preparing accounts for the financial year the council must make them available for public inspection.

This includes every invoice, payment and receipt registered in the council’s ledgers (it may not be possible to inspect information which is protected by commercial confidentiality).

From August 2 until September 13, 2023 inclusive between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, any interested person may inspect the accounts of the council for the year ended March 31, 2023 from the Council’s website.

A hard copy of the accounts or copies of related documentation (comprising books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts), except as provided for in Section 26(4) to 26(6) of the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014 in relation to commercially confidential and personal information, can be requested or inspected.

Anyone who is interested in inspecting the accounts may do so by emailing [email protected]

