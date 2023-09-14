Have your say on topics like the town centre, policing and health issues

The survey should take around 20 minutes.

Bedford residents can have their say on the future of the Borough.

The ‘Citizen’s Survey 2023 from Bedford Borough Council will allow residents to provide feedback on services delivered by the authority.

The survey covers areas including views on town centres, anti-social behaviour, policing, crime and community safety, the cost of living, partnerships, and health and wellbeing. It plays an important role in shaping policies and priorities that align with Bedford Borough’s Corporate Plan 2022-2026, currently under review.

Those aged 18 and over can complete the online survey which takes around 20 minutes.

Council chief executive Laura Church said: "The Citizens’ Survey is a crucial tool for us to understand the needs and aspirations of our community. This feedback influences key decisions we make as a council, and we are committed to ensuring that the voices of all our residents are heard."