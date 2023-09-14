News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Help shape the future of Bedford by taking part in council survey

Have your say on topics like the town centre, policing and health issues
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
The survey should take around 20 minutes.The survey should take around 20 minutes.
The survey should take around 20 minutes.

Bedford residents can have their say on the future of the Borough.

The ‘Citizen’s Survey 2023 from Bedford Borough Council will allow residents to provide feedback on services delivered by the authority.

The survey covers areas including views on town centres, anti-social behaviour, policing, crime and community safety, the cost of living, partnerships, and health and wellbeing. It plays an important role in shaping policies and priorities that align with Bedford Borough’s Corporate Plan 2022-2026, currently under review.

Most Popular

Those aged 18 and over can complete the online survey which takes around 20 minutes.

Council chief executive Laura Church said: "The Citizens’ Survey is a crucial tool for us to understand the needs and aspirations of our community. This feedback influences key decisions we make as a council, and we are committed to ensuring that the voices of all our residents are heard."

The survey runs until Sunday October 8.

Related topics:BedfordBedford BoroughBedford Borough Council