You have until December 21 to have your say

File image of £1 coins and £10 notes (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A consultation into Bedford council’s budget plans has begun.

The consultation survey gives people the chance to have their say on topics including managing demand for services and investment into new GP surgeries, regeneration of Bedford and Kempston town centres and the development of a new 'leisure village'.

Councillor Graeme Coombes, portfolio holder for finance, risk and welfare, said; "We have an ambitious four-year plan to protect services, transform service quality, improve organisational and process efficiencies, realign resources to priorities and improve customer service – championing the needs of our 185,000 residents.

“This budget also looks ahead to position the council to address some of the most significant challenges confronting our borough and society at large. In particular rising demand for statutory services like social care and homelessness support have added to the cost pressures faced by councils.”