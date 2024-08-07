Have your say on the way planning applications are submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council

File image of a planning application

A consultation over the way planning applications are submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council has begun – and it wants to hear your thoughts.

The consultation will be open until 10am on Friday, September 13 and is inviting people to have their say on how the council can make the process easier.

The documents involved in submitting planning applications are known as the Validation Guide. The guide is designed to help people submit planning applications by streamlining the process and ensuring the right documents are submitted from the outset to cut the need for resubmissions.

Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Submitting a planning application can be a minefield for residents, so we’re eager to make some changes to speed up the process and save public money. We want to hear what the people have to say.”

Visit the website for more information or to have your say.