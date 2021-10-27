Have your say on how social and affordable housing is allocated in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council

A consultation has launched today (October 27) inviting people to have their say over proposed changes to Central Beds Council's Housing Allocation Scheme.

The scheme sets out who qualifies for social and affordable rented housing in Central Bedfordshire, how people can apply, how they are assessed and how homes are allocated.

Changes have been proposed that the council says are intended to make the process simpler and fairer.

The changes focus on giving priority to people in Central Bedfordshire, improving the scheme to help more vulnerable people and families, and continuing to ensure assessments are made fairly.

The council is also proposing to combine its existing Older Persons Register with its general housing register so that there is one Housing Allocation Scheme, making the process of allocating homes simpler.

Cllr Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing and Assets, said: “We are proposing an updated Housing Allocation Scheme to improve the way the information is presented, making it clearer for applicants to understand how the scheme operates.

"There are several things we’re trying to achieve with our updated scheme, such as ensuring those in urgent need of housing can find suitable homes.

“We’re keen to hear from the public on our proposed changes, including current and prospective housing tenants and partner agencies.

"The consultation is open for 12 weeks, and I encourage members of the public to take our questionnaire and give their feedback on our proposed changes.”

The consultation closes on Tuesday 18 January. Members of the public can have their say by answering a questionnaire online.