Have your say on council's public protection orders to tackle anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre

Public Spaces Protection Order sign. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Have your say on plans to help tackle anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre – from begging to littering.

It wants to consolidate two existing public spaces protection orders and introduce new measures to tackle problems including public drinking, aggressive begging, spitting and littering and using public spaces as toilets.

It also covers anti-social behaviour in stairwells or rooftops and cycling, skateboarding or using an e-scooter in the pedestrianised part of the town centre.

The existing order restricting the use of cycles, e-scooters and skateboards, will end on June 8 while the alcohol-related order will end on December 15, 2026.

The council says combining them will help “improve clarity and enforcement”.

And the council also wants to hear your views on extending an order for dog control for three more years – and potentially adding more locations.

It covers dog fouling, excluding dogs from some areas, and areas where dogs should be on a lead.

You can find out more about the existing orders on the council’s website.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “The existing public spaces protection orders have been an important tool for the council and its partners in dealing with specific and persistent anti-social behaviour.

"Now we want people’s input in shaping the future of public spaces in our town centre, which will play a crucial role in our decision-making.”

The consultation will run until 11.59pm on Sunday, April 13, with the council set to consider the feedback on Wednesday, June 18.

You can have your say online at www.bedford.gov.uk/PSPO – but paper copies of the survey are available at Bedford Central Library.

