Green bin charges and scrapped free parking on the table in Bedford council bid to save cash

The end of free parking, and fees for green bin collections are on the table as Bedford Borough Council faces a £32.5 million funding gap.

And the council is set to launch a public consultation on £11.5 million of savings proposals for 2026/27 in response to the “considerable financial challenges” in the years ahead.

Proposed cuts include:

Ending the four-hour free parking scheme in Allhallows and Lurke Street multi-storey car parks, and a full review of parking charges

Introducing a charging policy for green waste collections as part of a wider waste service overhaul

Cutting grants to voluntary and community groups, including Rural Grants (£100k), Climate Change Grants (£100k), Community Chest (£10k), and Bedfordshire CVS funding (£40k)

Reviewing library services, leisure contracts, public conveniences, and community partnerships for further savings

Restructuring within the council, including changes to the mayor’s office and communications teams

Bedford Borough Council Image: LDRS

The council’s executive will consider the savings plan at its meeting on October 15 (Agenda Item 9). If approved, consultation will run from October 20 to November 18, 2025 (noon).

The savings are the first stage in closing a £32.5 million funding gap in 2026/27, part of a projected £58.6 million shortfall by 2029/30, driven by demographic change, rising demand and uncertainty over future government funding.

The council says these measures are needed to meet its legal duty to set a balanced budget by February 28, 2026, while protecting statutory services where possible. Further savings proposals are expected once the Government’s provisional funding settlement is announced in December.

A separate report says an overarching Improvement Plan will bring together existing efficiency and resilience workstreams to “reset the culture” of financial accountability across the authority.