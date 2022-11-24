Grants of up to £25k are now available to help struggling Bedford people during the cost of living crisis.

The grants of between £5k and £25k are up for grabs for voluntary organisations and community groups helping people stay warm, well and socially connected.

Bedford Borough Council is working with Compass Wellbeing and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Health and Care Partnership to provide a total grant pot of £170k.

Grants are available for organisations that are helping people to stay warm, well and socially connected this winter

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing said, “Most of us will have been affected in some way by the cost of living crisis, and our charitable and voluntary sector is not immune to rising costs and falling donations. By working closely with local community groups, we are aiming to ensure that as many residents as possible continue to get the support that they need.”