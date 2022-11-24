Grants up to £25k to help Bedford people during cost of living crisis
A total grant pot of £170k is available
Grants of up to £25k are now available to help struggling Bedford people during the cost of living crisis.
The grants of between £5k and £25k are up for grabs for voluntary organisations and community groups helping people stay warm, well and socially connected.
Bedford Borough Council is working with Compass Wellbeing and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Health and Care Partnership to provide a total grant pot of £170k.
Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing said, “Most of us will have been affected in some way by the cost of living crisis, and our charitable and voluntary sector is not immune to rising costs and falling donations. By working closely with local community groups, we are aiming to ensure that as many residents as possible continue to get the support that they need.”
Find out more – including how to apply – online here. The deadline is December 18.