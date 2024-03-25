Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Good progress” has been made on Wixams Railway Station, a meeting has heard.

Jon Shortland, chief officer for environment and chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, gave an update on the project at last week’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (March 21).

“We have received what’s called approval in principle for our design and that means it’s been signed off by all of the specialist areas within Network Rail,” he said.

“Network Rail and the various train operating companies who use the track through the Wixams have formerly approved what’s called a network change document. That allows for the new station to be introduced into all of Network Rail’s systems.

“Network Rail has provided a cost range for the station’s construction which we consider to be acceptable.”

He added that provision for funding the station will be taken forward through the next update to the council’s Medium Term Financial Programme.

“And finally, the council last week signed something called a development services agreement with Network Rail which instructs them to undertake the detailed design of the station,” he said.

“That is the formal next stage of the process and we have commissioned Network Rail to undertake that work.”

The Committee heard that Network Rail will commence the detailed design by carrying out site surveys.

“Next the council will enter into something called an implementation agreement with Network Rail to follow on from the development services agreement.

“The first draft should be available to us from Network Rail by April 12 and the importance of that is that entering into this implementation will trigger the first tranche of payments to us under the section 106 agreements with the developers which are due in July 2024.

“That tranche of payments is for one-third of the money that’s owed to us, and there will be two further tranches of funding to follow in due course,” he said.