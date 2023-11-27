Garden waste collections across Central Bedfordshire suspended from next week
For a 12-week winter break
Garden waste collections across Bedfordshire will be suspended from next week.
Central Bedfordshire Council is reminding residents collections will pause for the winter break between Monday December 4 and Friday February 23.
Households can still drop garden waste at the region’s four recycling centres during the 12-week hiatus.
Residents will need ID such as a driving licence, bus pass, a recent utilities or council tax bill, or an HMRC letter.
Visit the council website for more information.