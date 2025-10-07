Free parking at Bedford town centre car parks suspended as mayor blames council finances

Allhallows and Lurke Street car parks. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Free parking in two of Bedford town centre’s main multi-storey car parks will be suspended next month as the council responds to rising costs and reduced government funding.

From November 3, 2025, the four-hour free parking scheme at Allhallows and Lurke Street car parks will be temporarily halted. Mayor Tom Wootton said the move was a “difficult but responsible” decision to help protect essential services.

The council says it is under “significant financial pressure” due to increasing demand for services such as adult social care, children’s services and temporary accommodation, alongside a 25 per cent reduction in government funding.

“This isn’t a decision I wanted to make, but one I have been forced to make due to the serious financial pressures facing the council,” said mayor Wootton.

“Free parking has been good for our town and local businesses, and I remain fully committed to bringing it back to Allhallows and Lurke Street Multi-Storey car parks when the borough’s finances allow.

“Right now, my priority must be to protect essential services and the residents who rely on them most.”

The suspension of the scheme is part of a wider review of discretionary spending aimed at keeping the council’s budget stable and maintaining frontline services.

Councillor Marc Frost, portfolio holder for finance, said the decision was “financially responsible” given the council’s “extremely challenging” budget position.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, said two hours of free parking will still be available at Queen Street Multi-Storey Car Park, as well as in many council car parks on Sundays.

She added that the council remains committed to supporting local businesses and attracting people to the town centre.

The decision follows comments made by the mayor last week, when he said free parking is popular with everyone apart from opposition councillors, and that “everything is in the mix” as next year’s budget is developed.

The council has said the scheme will be reviewed and reintroduced once its financial position improves.