Land at former Milwaukees Night Club Screenshot Planning Statement Image: LDRS

A former nightclub between Bedford and Rushden could become a self-storage business if plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received plans to change the use of the former Milwaukees Night Club, Rushden Road, Souldrop, to 150 self-storage containers and an office.

The applicant explained that the application was for a change of use as the storage spaces would not be buildings but units that are not attached to the land.

If approved, the containers and storage areas would be rented out to individuals with the “smaller nature” of the sized units reflecting storage needs for the domestic and local market.