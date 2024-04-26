Outside of the bank. Picture: Google Maps

Flitwick has moved one step closer to having a new community space inside an old bank after getting a £293,000 grant from the government.

The project by Flitwick Town Council will transform the former Barclays bank building on Station Road into a two-storey restaurant and shop for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council bought the building in 2021 and asked residents what they most wanted to see in its place. And a post office and banking facilities were highly requested.

The layout will be changed to make it more accessible and the old façade will be replaced. The Post Office is working with the council to look at how to add a postal counter as part of these plans.

Cllr Andy Snape, Flitwick town mayor, said: “The council is delighted that this town centre investment project has been granted funding. Our plans will create a modern hub in the town centre, including an exciting new restaurant and, hopefully, a Post Office, with both businesses serving the whole community.

"I’m especially thankful to Alistair Strathern MP and Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, for supporting this application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Strathern, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, said: "It's a fantastic proposal so I was delighted to be able to raise this in Parliament and with ministers, and I'm glad they've listened and thrown their support behind the bid.

“This will turn the formerly-buzzing, but now abandoned Barclays bank building back into a vibrant hub for the community.