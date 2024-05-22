Flitwick councillor's ultra-nationalist party calls for referendum on mass immigration

Flitwick Town Council is based at the Rufus Centre.

A Flitwick town councillor’s ultra-nationalist political party is calling for a binding referendum on mass immigration.

The Homeland party, founded by former British National Party and Patriotic Alternative member Kenneth Smith, says it wants the referendum to ensure the “democratic voice of the people” is heard.

Flitwick councillor Fraser Patterson, who was co-opted to the town council in October, said he wasn’t a member of the nationalist Homeland Party when he joined the council.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that a blog (published April 22, 2023) that referenced him alongside party founders was because he had expressed support for them leaving Patriotic Alternative (PA) to form something “far more positive”.

“The Homeland Party wasn’t even launched until May 8 [2023] and didn’t launch its membership until late June,” he said.

Town councillor Patterson said nationalism is a “very difficult thing to explain”, and he “strongly disagrees” with some people’s definition.

“It’s essentially prioritising your country’s problems over others – charity starts at home,” he said. “Attempting to safeguard your people and their sovereignty and their ability to have self-determination over what your country does.

“So it’s basically a protective thing, rather than anything like being overly assertive or aggressive, or anything like that. I think that’s where some people seem to get it wrong.”

The LDRS asked isn’t nationalism just about “this is a white country for white people”?

Town councillor Patterson said: “There’s no one who would say people who already live here, and are settled here, and very happy here, should be forced out or anything like that. Because how do you even do that?

“To me that’s immoral, literally having to go door to door telling people to go home.

“It’s not about forcing people out that we don’t like, it’s more just protecting what is there,” he said.

However, Alec Cave, a Homeland Party spokesperson, posted on X (formerly Twitter) last month that: ‘We don’t just want to freeze immigration, we want to see a reversal. Homeland Party’s policy [is] to encourage migrants to return to their lands of ancestral origin.”

The LDRS contacted Homeland Party about the differing claims by town councillor Patterson and Alec Cave on party policy.

A spokesperson said: “It is common for political parties with a broad membership like ours to have members with differing opinions. Our activists are confident in their opinions, and we encourage them to be positive advocates for nationalism.

“The Homeland Party membership, which includes councillor Fraser Patterson and Alec Cave, holds a wide variety of opinions.

“Councillor Patterson’s statement mirrors party policy.

“Our stance on immigration is clear and transparent, you can find it on our website Our Thinking – Homeland Party. We advocate for an immediate moratorium on all immigration and a binding referendum on mass immigration.

“This is to ensure that the people of our country have a direct say on this pressing issue.