Five additional apartments could be built on Bedford’s Broadway if plans are approved
Developers have submitted a planning application to Bedford Borough Council to build a roof extension on Broadway House, 4-6 The Broadway, to create five one-bedroom flats.
The applicant said works are already under way for the conversion of the second and third floors into 16 apartments.
The application adds that the proposal is located within the development envelope and makes use of existing developed land, and that if approved it “would not result in a degradation” of the overall street scene and reflects similar developments in the immediate area.
Parking facilities for occupiers with vehicles were not mentioned in the planning application. However, there are 22 cycle parking spaces within the secured bicycle store.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00848/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, June 5, 2024.