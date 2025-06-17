Find out how your community could get a grant of up to £25k from Central Bedfordshire Council

File photo of a pile of money

Community groups are being given the chance to get their hands on a slice of a £150k funding pot.

The third round of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve or provide new community spaces and facilities – with grants of up to £25k up for grabs.

You can apply for community projects that are based in or benefit residents of Central Bedfordshire.

But there’s a 20% match funding requirement – and any required permissions, including planning, must have been previously sought. Projects also need to provide evidence that funds have been spent by the end of the year.

To be in for a chance, projects must:

- create or enhance community and neighbourhoods, such as buildings, facilities, or green spaces, and increase resilience to natural hazards, such as flooding

- support local community-based groups and organisations to develop their capacity and infrastructure, such as equipment, sports equipment and engagement, or improvements to facilities

- establish or improve local green spaces, such as parks, gardens, or woodlands, and promote their environmental, community and social benefits

- or invest in capital assets that support local arts, cultural and creative activities, such as venues, equipment, or materials.

Central Beds Council and its partner organisation Community Voluntary Service will be running ‘Meet the Funder’ sessions to help talk you through the process.

These will be held online via Microsoft Teams from 4pm to 5pm on Tuesday, June 24 and 10am to 11am on Friday, June 27.

The sessions will be recorded, and time allowed at the end of the presentation for a Q&A with the team.

Councillor Tracey Wye, Chair of the UKSPF Local Partnership Group, said, “I am so pleased that we can facilitate yet another round of community grants through the UKSPF. We saw some brilliant investment locally with these grants in the first two rounds; from upgrading local children’s parks, to improving facilities by renovating them and giving them a new lease of life.

“I encourage everyone to attend the ‘Meet the Funder’ sessions to find out firstly, if your group is eligible for funding, and secondly, so they can help your group submit a sound application - giving you the best chance of being successful.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what projects come through.”

To book onto a session, email [email protected] by Monday, June 23 with your name, your organisation, which session you would like to attend and your email address to share the invite with. You can also visit the website to find out more.