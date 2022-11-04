The council wants to encourage people to walk or cycle more

Find out more about Central Beds Council’s plans to help encourage walking and cycling and have your say about in-person engagement events.

The events will showcase the council’s plans to improve connections between towns and encourage people to pick healthier modes of transport – with people also being asked to give feedback on proposed route networks and help shape a cycling and walking infrastructure plan.

Engagement events have already taken place in Ampthill and Flitwick and Arlesey, Fairfield, Henlow and Stotfold where residents could learn more about the plans in detail and have their say.

But there are still more chances to get involved.

Upcoming events are:

· Biggleswade Library (5 November 2022, 10am-2pm)

· Potton Community Centre (12 November 2022, 10am-2pm)

· Sandy Library (19 November 2022, 10am-2pm)

Advertisement

· Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre (26 November 2022, 10am-2pm)

· Houghton Regis Leisure Centre (3 December 2022, 10am-2pm)

· Dunstable Leisure Centre (10 December 2022, 10am-2pm)

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Transformation, said: “We’ve had a great level of interest and response to proposed cycling and walking networks so far. We want walking and cycling to be the natural choice for trips to the shops, getting to school and commuting to the train station or work if possible. Through LCWIPs we plan to invest in making changes that make walking and cycling a more convenient choice for people.”

Advertisement

Once the engagement process for all towns is completed, a package of schemes will be developed with residents having another opportunity to comment on a proposed Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

Residents can view and comment on the proposed networks for Biggleswade, Potton and Sandy on the online engagement platform Commonplace. Proposed networks for Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Linslade will be live soon.