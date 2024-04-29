Fears raised that rules for roof signs on Bedford's private hire vehicles 'could cause confrontations'

File photo of a car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Bedford Borough Council’s roof sign requirements for private vehicles could lead to confrontations when minicab drivers refuse to pick up an unbooked passenger.

But a council’s licensing officer said these roof signs are a “community safety issue”.

Mr David Masih attended the council’s General Licensing Committee (April 25) to speak about roof signs on behalf of the borough’s private hire trade.

“The policy from the Department for Transport has been updated,” he said.

He drew the committee’s attention to the updated section which states: “Licensing authorities should not permit roof signs of any kind on private hire vehicles.

“Regardless of the wording required on such a sign it is likely to increase awareness of the vehicle and the likelihood of being mistaken for a taxi.

“This increases the success of those illegally standing or plying for hire and may lead to confrontation when private hire vehicle drivers refuse a request for a journey that has not been prebooked.”

Mr Masih said: “Having an illuminated sign on taxis and prohibiting them from private hire vehicles will provide a simple way for the public to differentiate between the two services.

“We encourage all licensing authorities to promote the difference [between them].

“We believe that the safety benefits that were initially envisaged when implementing the roof signs have been eroded over the years,” he said.

He added that improvements in technology, including sending the driver’s picture to the user, have improved safety, and that a neighbouring council had already removed the need for roof signs on private hire vehicles.

“It seems roof signs are more of a costly hindrance and of almost no benefit to the ride users,” he said.

Gillian Anderson, manager for service application, said Mr Masih was correct that the guidance had changed.

“However, along with a lot of other licensing officers across the country, my view remains that the roof signs are a community safety issue and they do help. vehicles be identified,” she said.

“[They] enable members of the public to identify a private hire vehicle if they wish to make a complaint.

“They are clearly defined; the yellow signs are for Hackney carriages and the green signs are for private hire,” she said.

Councillor officers will look into Mr Masih’s request for the need for roof signs for private hire vehicles, and this will be debated by the committee at a later date.

Taxi drivers can carry out pre-booked journeys, wait on taxi ranks for a fare, or be ‘flagged down’ by a fare on the street.