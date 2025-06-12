East West Rail: £2.5billion funding confirmed by chancellor - but concerns over Bedford route remain
But concerns are still being raised over the planned route and demolition of Bedford homes to make way for it.
The review on June 11 also included £39bn for social and affordable housing, a boost in defence spending, an end to "costly" asylum hotels by 2029, and an extension of the £3 bus fare cap in England to 2027. A rise to NHS funding by three per cent a year has also been welcomed.
East West Rail says the money isn't 'new' or 'additional' funding – but is the latest “downpayment” for the next tranche of funding.
The overall project budget is around £6bn.
Labour Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin said: "This is an exciting moment for investment in our region — from Universal’s arrival to the broader growth of the Oxford-Cambridge corridor.
"The Government has shown bold, long-term commitment by investing a further £2.5 billion in East West Rail, and I’ve consistently supported the kind of infrastructure that underpins sustainable growth.
"However, I remain firmly of the view that the demolition of homes in my constituency is not necessary to deliver this project. I will continue to make that case strongly on behalf of affected residents.”
Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP (Labour) welcomed the news, calling EWR "a key project on the doorstep reducing journey times and connecting people to more jobs and opportunities".
Natalie Wheble, external affairs director, East West Railway Company, said: “East West Rail will transform connectivity across the region and improve access to jobs, housing, education and healthcare. We are delighted that the Chancellor has reaffirmed the Government’s support for East West Rail by announcing the latest funding allocation for the project. The new railway, combined with our plans to redevelop Bedford station, will mean Bedford will become a key interchange and will help drive significant regeneration in the town centre.”
Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton, and MPs Richard Fuller and Blake Stephenson have been approached for comment.
