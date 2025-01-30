East West Rail: Here's how Bedford council responded to the consultation
The council’s submission was approved at last night’s Executive Meeting (Wednesday, January 29).
The response is based on economic and transport analysis, and aims to ensure “maximum benefits” for local communities while addressing infrastructure challenges.
However, one of its strongest objections relates to the demolition of 37 homes north of Bedford Midland Station, which the council says could be avoided with alternative rail configurations.
The council disputes the need for six railway tracks, arguing that operational improvements could be achieved without destroying homes.
Preferred station locations and economic benefits
In its response the council said it supports Concept 2 for the redevelopment of the Marston Vale Line stations, citing:
- A 5 per cent higher economic benefit than Concept 1 (£13.72M GVA vs. £13.05M)
- Alignment with future housing and business developments
- Improved station facilities and potential for renewable energy integration
For Stewartby Station, the council favours Option 2 (north of Broadmead Road) because it best serves the 1,000-home Stewartby Brickworks development and the 4,000-home Kempston Hardwick Brickworks site.
However, concerns were raised about the increased walking distance for students at Kimberley College, with the council calling for better sustainable travel links to address accessibility issues.
Concerns over level crossings and safety
The council opposes the retention of most level crossings, favouring bridge replacements to improve safety and traffic flow.
However, it acknowledged that some level crossings may remain if effective migrations are in place, adding that specific locations needing urgent mitigation include:
- Green Lane
- Broadmead Road
- Kempston Hardwick
The council criticised the use of “outdated” 2021 traffic data used in EWR’s modelling, urging a comprehensive update reflecting current and future road use.
Bedford Midland Station: Supporting regeneration with concerns
The council supports the redevelopment of Bedford Midland Station, particularly the:
- New multi-storey car park to replace lost spaces
- Enhanced pedestrian and cycling routes
- Commitment to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) standards for sustainable design
However, the council raised concerns over potential congestion and access issues during construction, calling for early-stage mitigation plans.
Environmental and transport considerations
The council has called for greater transparency regarding the environmental impact of EWR’s proposals, including:
- Detailed noise and air quality assessments before final decisions are made
- Disclosure of carbon impact reports similar to the standards applied at Cambridge South Station
- More accurate road congestion modelling , particularity around the A421 and Black Cat junction
The council said EWR must take a more data-driven, evidence-led approach to ensure these developments work for Bedford and the wider region.
Councillor Nicola Gribble (Independent, Renhold and Ravensden), the portfolio holder for environment, said: “We look forward to a further statutory consultation which is planned for the next winter 25/26, which will contain more details of these West Rail’s plans, proposed mitigation works, than is currently available.
“At that time, the council will be able to develop a more comprehensive response and then present them to the independent inspector as necessary during the subsequent development consent order process,” she said.
