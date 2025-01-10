East West Rail: Bedford council set to object to plans over demolition of homes

East West Rail protest signs in Spenser Road

Bedford borough councillors will be asked next week to consider the council’s proposed response to East West Railway Company’s (EWR) current non-statutory consultation.

The response, which both raises concerns and supports aspects of the project, will be presented to next week’s Full Council Meeting (Wednesday, January 15).

The consultation, running until January 24, focuses on proposals for station relocations, environmental sustainability, traffic mitigation, and community benefits.

In the proposed response the council said it “does not believe that six tracks are necessary for the railway’s operation”.

It adds that it does not support the demolition of any homes and objects to this proposal on this basis.

The council says it backs the proposed relocation of Stewartby station and the closure of Kempston Hardwick station to “better serve” future housing developments, aligning with the area’s growth strategy.

It has also expressed a preference for Concept 2, which envisions modernized and consolidated stations along the route.

The council said it anticipates “significant” disruption during construction, including noise, increased traffic, and logistical challenges.

To minimize these impacts, it has recommended detailed planning and continuous engagement with affected communities.

The report to Full Council says that a further, statutory consultation is planned for the winter of 2025/26 which will contain more details of EWR’s plans and proposed mitigation works than is currently available.

At that time, the council said it will be able to develop “more comprehensive responses” and then present them to an independent Inspector as necessary during the subsequent Development Consent Order process.