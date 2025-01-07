Drivers urged to apply for refunds after 'discrepancy' leads to Sunday parking charges

Greyfriars Car Park in Bedford. Picture: Google Maps

Bedford Borough Council urges drivers who were issued with a parking ticket on Sunday to contact them – and said it will cancel the charge “where appropriate”.

The Executive voted in November not to introduce Sunday charges, however a £2 charge was still introduced at carparks across the borough.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a discrepancy in the fees and charges update that took effect on January 1, 2025 regarding Sunday parking charges.

“To clarify, while the update referenced a £2 daily charge, the council’s Executive confirmed on November 20, 2024 that Sunday parking will remain free this year, as it was in 2024.

“If you received a parking fine for a Sunday car park infringement, please contact us, and we will cancel the charge where appropriate.

“We apologise for any confusion and appreciate your understanding,” they said.