Domestic abuse services in Bedford could be at risk over funding uncertainty

Picture posed by models.

If grant funding ceases Bedford Borough Council may not be able to meet its statutory requirements under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s senior officer – domestic abuse strategy and interventions, Claire Troon, told the Adult Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Tuesday, November 12) that the government hasn’t said what grant funding will be on offer.

“Grant funding, which comes from the government, may reduce, it may come to an end, or it may be repurposed,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t know yet, I haven’t been told what we are going to be receiving in terms of grant next year

“So any of these can have implications on what future commissioning and support will be available within the borough to both victims, survivors, or those using harmful behaviours.

“If the grant fund ceases, Bedford Borough Council may not be able to meet their [sic] statutory requirements placed on them under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

“And local services will be overwhelmed with referrals and waiting list being closed to catch up on who they’ve already got.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tim Caswell (Lib Dems, Goldington) asked how serious the risk of no funding is for the council.

Ms Troon said the Act places several statutory duties on the council.

“One of those is to provide support to individuals experiencing domestic abuse who are in, what the government defines as, safe accommodation.

“And up until this point each year they have given us grant funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the government decides that they’re not going to give anymore grant funding for that statutory duty then that will be a matter for the council to have to consider.

“We’ve been told that, and this is for all grant funding that the government gives to local authorities, that we might hear something in December.

“We just have to wait and see.”

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Abuse Helpline – Call 0808 2000 247. This free, confidential helpline is open 24/7 and offers advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refuge – visit www.refuge.org.uk for additional support services, resources, and live chat assistance.

Women’s Aid – visit www.womensaid.org.uk to access their Survivor’s Handbook and find local support services.

For men experiencing domestic abuse, call 0808 801 0327 or visit www.mensadviceline.org.uk.

In an Emergency dial 999. If you cannot speak, use the silent solution by pressing 55 when prompted. This will alert the operator that you’re in danger.