Does how important something is when it is out of date depend on who’s in charge of Bedford Council at the time?

An "out of date" document highlighted by Bedford Borough's LibDem Group has needed an update since July last year

Bedford BC

The new mayor’s “out of date” Scheme of Delegation report highlighted by Bedford Borough’s LibDem Group has needed an update since July last year.

Following the local elections in May, the LibDems declared that they will be “forensic and relentless” with their scrutiny of the new Conservative minority administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And this was evident following last month’s council’s annual meeting, when councillor Dean Crofts, (LibDems, Kingsbrook), the group’s spokesperson for health, said “key legislation and responsibilities” were missing from the Executive Scheme of Delegation report.

In a statement, councillor Crofts said: “It is not clear who is responsible for new legislation to help tackle homelessness under the Homelessness Reduction Act.

“This urgently needs updating so that legal duties are clear to the residents of the borough.”

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service for clarification, councillor Crofts said: “I expect on a change of executive and a full set of new and returning members to council that Delegation of Powers to Officers is updated to reflect the new council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This includes new acts which are now embedded into legislation, like the Homelessness Reduction Act (not mentioned on p35) and the Domestic Abuse Act (not mentioned).

“Also, structures have changed so, for example, the new ICB (Integrated Care Board) regarding Health Services needs mentioning rather than using old terms such as Clinical Commissioning Groups (page35),” he said.

The Delegation of Powers to Officers was last updated in July last year (Release 15), the month the ICB came into being.

The LibDems were asked why it did not matter that this document wasn’t updated after July 2022 by the last administration to include updates such as replacing the CCG with the ICB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its spokesperson said: “This should have been updated post-election with a new administration, especially given their manifesto commitments.”

A statement from the Mayor’s Office said: “The previous Liberal Democrat administration had failed to update the “Scheme of Delegation” leaving it out of date since 2017/18 – given the time restraints and need for continuity in the council we felt it appropriate to continue with the existing scheme for the time being.