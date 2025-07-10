Cllr Coombes Screenshot Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee - Monday, 7th July, 2025

A Bedford borough councillor refused to accept an NHS report over the use of the term "birthing people".

An update on improvements made in maternity services at Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital was presented to the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday (July 7).

Councillor Graeme Coombes (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) said the term “birthing person” was used “three or four times” in the report.

And he added the trust’s representative “just said women” when presenting it to the committee members.

“Why can’t you just say women in these reports?” he asked. “Why do you have to have this curious Orwellian Newspeak and use birthing people?”

Emma Hardwick, director of midwifery at Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I perhaps should have said birthing people when I was talking.

“From a national steer perspective, and from the diversity of the families that we look after and care for, some people prefer to be addressed as a birthing person as opposed to a woman.”

Councillor Coombes said: “I would always treat transgender people with respect and treat them as equals, as we all should, but I’m not prepared to bend the language out of shape.

“I for one find it sort of insulting to the intelligence of members that we’re being presented with the report in this way. I’m not prepared to accept this report.”

Following the meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted the councillor, suggested that trans-men and non-binary people can give birth, and asked him for a statement.

In an email, councillor Coombes said: “Using the words “birthing-persons” instead of just saying ‘women’, when talking about maternity services, is woke nonsense at its very worst.

“Rather than being inclusive, it ends up being divisive, and puts transgender people in the spotlight, when most would rather just get on with their lives.

“Just a few weeks ago, the Labour health secretary called for an end to “misguided” DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] practices.

“The Department of Health has also criticised this type of language, calling it a “waste of time” and said the NHS needs to be “laser-focussed on the things that matter to patients”.

“I agree with both and want Bedford Hospital to focus purely on health outcomes, not virtue-signalling nonsense, trying to change the way we all speak,” he said.

A spokesperson from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust told the LDRS: “Our priority is to provide safe, respectful, and inclusive care for everyone who uses our services.

“We use terms like ‘birthing people’ alongside more traditional language such as ‘pregnant women’ and ‘mothers’ to ensure that all individuals – regardless of gender identity – feel seen, respected, and supported during their maternity journey.

“This inclusive language reflects the diverse realities of the communities we serve, including women, non-binary people, and trans men who may also become pregnant and give birth.

“It does not replace terms like ‘woman’ or ‘mother’, but rather complements them, so we can provide care that is compassionate, accurate, and affirming for everyone.

“Our focus remains on delivering excellent, person-centered care – and language is one of the many ways we strive to achieve that.”