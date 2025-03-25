'Disappointing' plans for over 200 houses on former DVSA site near Bedford approved

Approximate boundary for development at the former Driving Standards Agency site on Harrowden Lane, Harrowden. Screenshot Google Maps

Plans to build up to 204 new homes on the former Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) training facility in Harrowden have been granted.

This decision had been deferred for a month to enable the Planning Committee to visit the site following concerns from residents and parish councillors.

However, the proposal, which councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dem, Clapham and Oakley) said was “not the best application” he had seen, was approved unanimously at last night’s meeting (Monday, March 24).

“I think things could have been done better,” councillor Abbott said in his role as committee chair.

“As I said last time, I do expect more from Homes England than I do from private developers.

“I would like to think with future sites they bring forward to our committee they do take heed of this and they do engage better with the community and they certainly allow parish councils, ward councillors and residents to feel their voice has been heard.”

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said: “We’re into that period again where that horrible phrase ’tilted balance’ comes in.”

As Bedford Borough Council cannot currently demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites and its Local Plan is over five years old, members are asked to give “significant weight” (tilted balance) to the proposal.

“I don’t think we can move away from the application, its recommendation and that horrible phrase, so I propose that we go ahead and accept officers’ recommendations [for approval],” councillor Weir said.

Councillor Abbott said: “Anything other than going forward with the officers’ recommendation would just leave us open to being taken to appeal.

“And actually the worst case scenario is us giving false hope to residents and then getting costs awarded against us as well, which I never ever like to have happen.

“I will just say again, very disappointed with this application, I feel it could have been better consulted on with residents, particularly taking a view of the impact on the amenity of the residents.

“But it is an allocated site, and we need housing in the borough.

“So we look forward to seeing the site developed in a sympathetic fashion, and look forward to reserve matters applications coming forward,” he said.