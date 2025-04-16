Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disappointed Central Bedfordshire councillors have challenged mental health leaders over Crisis Café changes.

An update on the switch from local Crisis Cafés to the “Recovery Lounge” model sparked concern over accessibility, transparency, and geographic equity during a council meeting.

The Social Care, Health and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, April 14) heard the changes, implemented in December 2023, saw the original seven-day-a-week Crisis Café model replaced with a reduced offer operating in fewer locations and on fewer evenings.

Committee chair, councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay (Lib Dem, Leighton Linslade South), said she was “really disappointed” to have learned of the changes by email just one week before they took effect.

Stock image of a person sitting alone in a dark room. Credit: Getty/KatarzynaBialasiewicz

“Absolutely no consultation with elected members,” she said. “I hope we are resetting the relationship by having this discussion today.”

The committee heard that the delay was due to “managing the sensitivity of staff members.”

The new model, called the “Recovery Lounge”, was introduced following low usage of the cafés and feedback that the term “Crisis Café” was confusing or off-putting.

Caroline Lewis, chief executive MIND BLMK (for BLMK recovery lounge), said: “We operate in Biggleswade, and Leighton Buzzard, presently covering three nights a week in Central Bedfordshire,” she said.

“These services are now being attended more than the Crisis Cafés were.

“We’re seeing people feel like they are they fit in this service much more because we changed the model to accommodate the fact that we’re not there every single night.

“We’re going from prevention through to crisis,” she said.

Ms Lewis said 95 one-to-one sessions had taken place in Leighton Buzzard since December 1, and 31 in Biggleswade.

However, councillors from across the political spectrum expressed concern that the changes had reduced access for residents in other parts of the county, including Dunstable, Houghton Regis, and outlying villages.

Councillor Philip Spicer (Conservative, Eaton Bray) described the experience of accompanying a resident to a previous Crisis Café.

“It was distressing at the start because they asked some very detailed questions,” he said.

“And one of the questions, which kind of struck me, was are you in risk of taking your life now?

“You couldn’t see the person until you filled that question out.

“But it shouldn’t be an either/or kind of thing.

“To actually answer that question is very difficult, especially to strangers,” he said.

He and others raised the issue of public transport, noting that many people in crisis struggle to travel across towns late at night when bus services have ended.

Councillor Holland-Lindsay pointed out that it would take two and a half hours on public transport to reach the Bedford facility from Leighton Buzzard.

“Residents of Central Bedfordshire already feel poorly served in terms of health facilities, and it’s just frustrating to see that Bedfordshire services are being cut while Milton Keynes is maintaining a seven-day a week service,” she said.

Ms Lewis confirmed that a six-month review of the service is under way, including re-evaluation of locations and feedback from service users.