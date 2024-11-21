'Difficult decisions' ahead as Bedford council faces £15.7million shortfall and asks for your views on budget plan

Borough Hall.

Bedford Borough Council wants you to have your say over its plans for the next financial year – but has warned that it faces ‘difficult decisions’ and a £15.7million budget gap.

It says it is facing increasing demand for services – particularly surrounding adult social care and temporary accommodation – along with uncertainty over funding from central government.

Cost-cutting measures outlined by the council include 'organisational-wide restructures', reviewing adult social care packages, leasing extra space in Borough Hall and a 'redesign' of cultural services including libraries.

But it says it has “ambitious plans” to enhance the quality of life for residents, with priorities including essential services like planning and infrastructure, waste and recycling, street cleaning, homelessness services, social care, and community safety.

Now it wants to hear what you think its priorities should be by taking a part in a consultation that starts today and runs until Friday, December 20.

Cllr Graeme Coombes, portfolio holder for finance & corporate services said: “Both the council, its local suppliers, and providers will also see increased costs next year from increases to the national living wage and national insurance.

"As a council, we have a strong track record of good financial management, but we still face a budget gap of £15.7 million next year.

“As in recent years, the council will have to make difficult decisions to set the 2025-2026 budget in light of continuing financial challenges and uncertainty about changes to funding from government. We will ensure resources and money are directed to those services most in need.”.

The council added that the budget also outlines areas of longer-term ‘capital’ spending, investing “recognising the need to support town centres, the essential maintenance of highway and property assets, the commitment to high-quality leisure services, a positive response to demand-led services and the delivery of health and well-being improvements”.

Last night’s executive meeting (November 20) agreed to approve the emerging Bedford Borough Sport and Leisure Strategy, and to subject it to wider consultation with sports clubs, groups and associations and the public.

It also agreed to refurbish its various leisure sites – but to close Oasis Beach Pool just months after a major refurb, while maintaining the site for leisure facility use and “exploring commercial operator options”.

Cllr Graeme Coombes added; “Every year we work hard to ensure we use the money and resources available to provide high-quality services for the residents and businesses of Bedford borough.

“Rising demand for statutory services like social care and homelessness support have added to our cost pressures and this budget aims to address these, as well as the other, significant challenges confronting our borough and society at large.

“Efficiency and value for money remain firmly at the forefront of all our planning.”

Hard copies of the consultation questionnaire are available in the Bedford Borough Hub, in Bedford borough libraries during staffed hours, and on request by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Consulting Bedford, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford MK42 9AP.

The findings will contribute to a report in February 2025, forming part of the final budget papers.