Developers appeal to ditch accessibility requirement for new homes at Bedford's Priory Marina

New floating homes at Bedford’s Priory Marina are not subjected to the same accessibility standards as new homes, the developers have said.

In February planning permission was granted for the development of five floating homes and a new automated access gate at the marina on Bakers Lane.

This permission is subject to various conditions set by Bedford Borough Council.

Priory Marina

But the applicants have now submitted a request for one of the conditions (Condition 15) to be removed as it is “not applicable to the development”.

This condition asked that 49 per cent of the development met the accessibility requirements as set out in the Building Regulations 2010.

The applicants claim the proposed floating homes are not subject to the regulations, so Condition 15 is “therefore not of relevance to the proposed development”.

They added that the floating home units will be built and designed in accordance with British Standards for residential park homes.

These, they said, do not set out specific details or standards imposed on accessibility and disability.

The applicants also said that the imposition of such Building Regulations is “not permissible” to other forms of park home or static caravan.

They added the 12 previous floating homes installed at the site were not subject to building regulations, and therefore five new floating homes should be considered “in the same virtue”.

More information on this application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00860/S73.