Plans for a major development in Bedford have come under fire from residents and councillors after complaints that the public exhibition was poorly advertised.

Councillor Abu Sultan (Labour), who represents Cauldwell ward, said many residents were unaware of the plans for Mowbray Road until after a recent exhibition had taken place.

“During our recent surgery and canvassing session, several residents raised concerns about the proposed development and the recent public exhibition, particularly that it was not well-publicised,” he said.

“Many have also specifically requested that the consultation deadline of August 6 be extended, as they feel more time is needed to ensure everyone has the opportunity to provide feedback.”

Councillor Sultan added: “Residents have expressed understandable concerns about issues such as traffic and local amenities, but there is also a clear willingness to engage constructively.

“Today, Cauldwell councillors have written to Progress Investment Partnership asking them to extend the consultation deadline and arrange a follow-up session involving residents and key stakeholders.

“This would help rebuild confidence and ensure that local voices are fully heard in shaping the proposals.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted the feedback number provided on the developer’s website. The call was answered with a simple “hello?”, with no indication that the number belonged to a consultation team or developer.

The number is listed on the website of Progress Investment Partnership, one of the partners behind the proposed Mowbray Road development. The site also provides an email for comments: [email protected].

When asked for a statement about the consultation process, Cavendish Consulting, the PR firm representing the developer, responded only with a link to the website.

A follow-up email requesting details of consultation events, councillor engagement, and the application timeline received no reply at the time of publishing.

Online feedback can be submitted directly via this link. The consultation is currently due to close on August 6.