Developer at Roxton site slapped with enforcement notice for second time after breaking planning conditions

Bedford Borough Council has issued a breach of condition notice to developers of a site in Roxton, a meeting heard.

The council’s planning committee was given an update on recent planning enforcement during its meeting on Monday (April 22).

Ian Johnson, heritage and compliance service manager, told the committee: “A breach of condition notice [has been] served on Mulberry Homes Limited, the developers of a site at School Lane, Roxton.

Mulberry Homes' development on School Lane, Roxton

“[This is] for breaching their construction management plan relating to delivery times, working hours, traffic routes, wheel washing and road sweeping.

“This is the second notice we’ve issued on that developer at that site.

“And we’re currently seeking to prosecute for offences relating to the previous notice which are scheduled to be heard by Bedford Magistrates Court on June 21.”

Mr Johnson said 18 notices of “varying types” had been issued over the last quarter.

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

“We’ve also taken action on the High Street to back up the heritage improvement works which have taken place over the last few years,” he said.

“We’ve served two notices at 13 and 91-93 High Street requiring the removal of unauthorised shop fronts.

“The owner of 99 High Street has also voluntarily removed illuminated signs from their noodle bar,” he said.

A Tree Replacement Notice was served on a property in Biddenham where a protected Giant Redwood was cut down in August 2023.

The notice requires a replacement Giant Redwood tree to be planted.