Developer asks for changes to community and leisure facilities planned for Wixams

A new planning application has been submitted that seeks revisions to the agreed community and leisure facilities planned for the Wixams settlement.

The application aims to formally modify the Section 106 (S106) legal agreement that underpins the development.

The S106 agreement, originally established in 2006, mandates that the developer provides essential infrastructure and contributions to offset the impact of the development, including sports, recreation, play, and community facilities.

This is not the first time modifications have been sought – the developer previously submitted applications in 2022 and 2024 to change facility provision.

But these were refused by the planning authorities, partly because proposed reductions in sports pitches were deemed “detrimental to creating a healthy and sustainable community”.

Key proposed changes involve altering the location, size, and nature of community buildings and outdoor facilities, including a shift towards fewer, larger, and more centralised play areas instead of numerous small ones.

Specific proposed additions include an increase of 2,775 m² of allotment space, a larger 305m² multi-use clubhouse, a dedicated teen area, four pétanque courts, three extra village parks, and a basketball court.

However, the plans also show reductions in certain areas, notably a decrease of three dedicated tennis courts (though MUGAs can be used), one senior grass football pitch, two junior grass pitches, and one mini grass pitch.

A standalone sports hall would be removed from the existing plans, and the Village 2 Community Centre’s footprint would be reduced – if the application is approved.

The developer notes that despite some reductions, the overall public open space provision (66.34 hectares) still exceeds the national Fields in Trust standard (55.37 hectares) by approximately 11 hectares.

More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 25/00815/S106A. The overall consultation expiry date is Thursday, June 5, 2025.