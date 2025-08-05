Detached Bedford home could be transformed into house in multiple occupation

Planning applications

A planning application has been submitted to turn a detached house in Bedford into a shared home for up to four people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal, submitted to Bedford Borough Council, seeks permission to change the use of 245 London Road from a single-family house to a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

This type of change means the property could be rented by up to four people who are not part of the same household, but share communal areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar plan was refused earlier this year (24/01341/COU), with the planning officer stating “The proposed development, by way of its layout and intensity of use, is not considered to offer a healthy living environment for future residents.”

The applicant states that the development was deemed “acceptable in principle” and the new application aims to remove the planning officer’s concerns.

The proposed layout over the two floors includes:

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

A kitchen and dining room

Off-street parking for four cars

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01494/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, August 29, 2025.