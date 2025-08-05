Detached Bedford home could be transformed into house in multiple occupation
The proposal, submitted to Bedford Borough Council, seeks permission to change the use of 245 London Road from a single-family house to a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).
This type of change means the property could be rented by up to four people who are not part of the same household, but share communal areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms.
A similar plan was refused earlier this year (24/01341/COU), with the planning officer stating “The proposed development, by way of its layout and intensity of use, is not considered to offer a healthy living environment for future residents.”
The applicant states that the development was deemed “acceptable in principle” and the new application aims to remove the planning officer’s concerns.
The proposed layout over the two floors includes:
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- A kitchen and dining room
- Off-street parking for four cars
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01494/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, August 29, 2025.
