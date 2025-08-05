Detached Bedford home could be transformed into house in multiple occupation

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Planning applicationsplaceholder image
Planning applications
A planning application has been submitted to turn a detached house in Bedford into a shared home for up to four people.

The proposal, submitted to Bedford Borough Council, seeks permission to change the use of 245 London Road from a single-family house to a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

This type of change means the property could be rented by up to four people who are not part of the same household, but share communal areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A similar plan was refused earlier this year (24/01341/COU), with the planning officer stating “The proposed development, by way of its layout and intensity of use, is not considered to offer a healthy living environment for future residents.”

The applicant states that the development was deemed “acceptable in principle” and the new application aims to remove the planning officer’s concerns.

The proposed layout over the two floors includes:

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • A kitchen and dining room
  • Off-street parking for four cars

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01494/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, August 29, 2025.

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough CouncilLondon RoadHMO

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice