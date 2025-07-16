Decision over up to 315 new homes in Bromham deferred

Screenshot of the Planning Committee Image: LDRS

Bedford borough councillors have deferred a decision on an application for up to 315 new homes in Bromham.

Last night’s Planning Committee voted for a site visit after 90 minutes of debate on the proposed development which included a 64-bed care home, a land for a nursery, a convenience store, and public open space with amenities including a skate park and outdoor gym.

However, the committee heard that the proposed development is in conflict with the Bromham Neighbourhood Plan.

Sian Woodfine, the chair of Bromham Parish Council, said residents were “shocked” that this application was before the committee.

“Our neighbourhood plan [NP] received a 83 [per cent] positive vote at referendum,” she said.

“Is it democratic, fair or acceptable to now throw our NP into the bin by approving this application?” she asked.

“If this application, which undoubtedly conflicts with our neighbourhood plan, is approved, what is the point… of spending considerable time and council taxpayers’ money on producing fully compliant neighbourhood plans which require a residents referendum vote only for the NP to be later ignored by Bedford Borough Council.

“It was understood that Bedford Borough Council gave assurances that neighborhood plans still provided valuable protection and that Bedford Borough Council still have the ability to refuse schemes that are not right for the area.

“This application should be refused,” she said.

Bromham ward councillor, Dylan Simmons (Conservative) said Bromham’s NP process wasn’t a “token exercise”, and had “genuine community engagement”.

“The parish council followed the land allocation process carefully, and residents had their say about where development should take place,” he said.

“This resulted in the plan that balanced growth with preserving what makes Bromham special.

“Tonight you’re being asked to approve an application that makes a mockery of that democratic process,” he said.

Council planning officer, Rachel Duncan, said national planning rules state that a conflict with a neighbourhood plan will not necessarily significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development.

The applicant’s representative, David Fovargue, said: “This is a site that has been repeatedly identified by Bromham Parish Council as a suitable site for new homes, most recently in June where it was identified for allocation as part of the neighbourhood plan review issues and options.

“Allocated sites in the neighborhood plan have not been able to address the local needs which this scheme can provide,” he said.

The conflict between national housing imperatives, local planning autonomy, and communities was the main focus of the committee’s debate on the application, and it eventually voted to defer the decision for a site visit.