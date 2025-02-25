Decision on plans for over 200 homes on former DVSA site near Bedford deferred for site visit

Approximate boundary for development at the former Driving Standards Agency site on Harrowden Lane, Harrowden. Screenshot Google Maps

A decision on a planning application to build up to 204 new homes on the former Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) training facility in Harrowden has been deferred.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brownfield site, currently vacant and considered suitable for redevelopment, had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

However, concerns from residents and parish councillors prompted the committee to postpone the decision pending a site visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Bedford Borough Council Planning Committee meeting on Monday, February 24, objectors raised issues regarding privacy, flooding, road safety, and vehicle access.

Parish councillor Tom Middleton, chair of Shortstown Parish Council, acknowledged “positive elements” in the proposal but criticised the applicant’s lack of engagement.

“We are disappointed in the low level of engagement from the applicant during the application process,” parish councillor Middleton said. “Some objections could have been resolved with meaningful consultation.”

Homes England, the applicant, responded by citing previous community engagement efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have already been two community engagement exercises, one in 2022 and one in 2023,” a spokesperson said. “There will be further opportunities for community engagement as part of or prior to any reserved matters application in the future.”

Following extensive debate, councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) suggested a site visit to help committee members gain better insight. “Given that the applicant hasn’t yet appointed a developer, a site visit is a sensible suggestion,” he said.

“There is a lot of detail that has yet to be worked through and it might give members of the committee a better insight [if] the reserve matters come through,” he said.

The committee voted to defer the decision until after the site visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In closing remarks, committee chair councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dem, Clapham and Oakley) urged Homes England to improve its community outreach.

“As place-makers, set an example, don’t just do the bare minimum because that’s what we see from developers all the time,” he said.

“You’re a part of a government agency, and I’ll be honest with you, I think we as councils expect better from you and better from the sort of schemes that you bring forward.

“And it is disappointing to have heard a distinct lack of consultation so far. Because you’re going to have a big impact on people’s lives.”