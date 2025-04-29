Decision deferred over plans for a Bedford school to expand amid traffic concerns

Bedford Greenacre Independent School

Bedford Borough Council's Planning Committee (April 28) has deferred a decision on Bedford Greenacre Independent School's proposal to increase its student capacity from 670 to 750 pupils.

The deferral follows concerns about potential traffic congestion and the impact on local residents.

The school, situated off Clapham Road and Manton Lane, submitted an application to amend a condition from the planning approval gained via an appeal.

While council officers recommended approval, citing a transport assessment indicating minimal impact on the local highway network, several councillors expressed reservations.

Committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dem, Clapham and Oakley), said: “I’m surprised to see them coming forward to increase numbers so quickly after opening, particularly when there was a condition laid down by the planning officer for the numbers to be 670.

“Do you know why they’ve decided to do this so quickly rather than actually waiting to see the impact that they have on residents and locals?” he asked the council planner.

Gideon Richards, manager for development management (planning), replied: “My understanding is there’s been a very high demand for school places and so they’re seeking to increase the capacity to meet that need.

“If [this] was to be granted it would come in to play from September of this year. ”

Members questioned the effectiveness of measures to promote sustainable transport and the extent of consultation with local residents and parish councils.

Mr Richards said the council had done what it “needed to do” in terms of consultation, but he did not have information on any consultation the school carried out in front of him.

The committee voted by a majority not to approve planning permission.

However, as the members were cautioned that an outright refusal could be difficult to defend if appealed, the committee voted to defer the decision.

It has requested more information on traffic impact and the school’s efforts to encourage alternative modes of transportation.